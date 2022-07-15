Hilaria Baldwin Gets Candid About 'Wear and Tear' on Her Body After Pregnancies

Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about the toll her pregnancies have taken on her body. The expectant mother took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on how her latest pregnancy has been different than her previous ones.

Hilaria and her husband, Alec Baldwin, are currently expecting their seventh child together. The proud mom gave birth to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Eduardo, 1. The couple welcomed their youngest child, 1-year-old Lucia, via surrogate.

"As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," Hilaria wrote. "I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active. We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is."

Hilaria noted that 10 years separate her first pregnancy and her current one, writing, "Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel."

"I was looking at old photos of the babes and I found this video from a few years ago," she wrote of the clip, which shows her doing squats and stretches in black high-heeled boots. "These are exercises I do now and will be some of the first I go back to after I give birth. Lots of pelvic floor concentration here with squats. Obvs no heels…you guys know me: always moving around with whatever I am wearing."

The specific exercises, she wrote, are part of "respecting the slowing down process" of pregnancy, before beginning "the slow rev up again after baby."

"The expansion and contraction of the body," she wrote. "How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life’s story."

In a March statement to ET, Hilaria and Alec confirmed they're expecting their seventh child. "Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they said in part.

"Hilaria and Alec are overwhelmingly excited about her pregnancy news. The kids love being part of a big family and can't wait to meet their new sibling. They feel like they're a big team," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "Hilaria and Alec are doing great and absolutely love being parents. The family has an incredible bond. Everyone is overjoyed."

In May, the couple revealed their baby on the way is a girl. The next month, Hilaria shared a sonogram photo of her daughter.