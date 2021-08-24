Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Her 'Two Rainbow Babies' While Recalling Pain From Prior Miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin is thankful for her kids. The 37-year-old mom of six took to Instagram on Sunday in honor of National Rainbow Baby Day, to celebrate the two children she welcomed after a miscarriage.

National Rainbow Baby Day is intended to both honor the babies parents have lost and celebrate the new life they were able to bring into the world.

Hilaria and her husband, Alec Baldwin, welcomed both Eduardo, 11 months, and Lucia, 5 months, after she suffered two miscarriages in 2019. The couple also share Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 3.

In her post, Hilaria shared a sweet shot of her two youngest kids lying side-by-side.

"Today is Rainbow Baby Day. When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop," she wrote. "I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life’s book. I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama."

"We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone," Hilaria continued. "My mantra was: I’m not OK, but I want to be OK. This hurts, I want to process, I’ll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again."

Hilaria added that she believes "that touching such darkness makes us see the light differently -- not better -- just differently."

She concluded her post with a message for other people who have suffered miscarriages, writing, "I love you all, I support you all, and may you know that I am with you -- there are many of us. you are not alone."

Following her November 2019 miscarriage of a daughter, Hilaria wrote on Instagram that she was going to "try very hard" to give her children "a little sister another time."

That came in February 2021, when the couple welcomed baby Lucia via surrogate, just months after Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo. Shortly after Lucia's arrival, Hilaria reflected on her two youngest kids on Instagram.

"There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time," she wrote in part. "Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them."

"Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing -- we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world," Hilaria added. "María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives -- almost like twins, we love you so much."

Around the same time, a source told ET that the whole Baldwin family was "thrilled" to welcome baby Lucia into the fold.

"Lucia's brothers and sisters are enjoying spending time with her and bonding with her," the source said. "Because the children are young and close in age, they feel like they have a new built-in best friend."