'Hightown': Starz Shares First Trailer and Key Art for Season 2 (Exclusive)

After a riveting debut, Hightown is back with season 2 as it continues to follow Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) as she battles her own, personal demons and tries to put a stop to a deadly crime wave taking over Cape Cod. Ahead of its October debut, ET has the first trailer for the Starz drama.

Created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, Hightown sees Jackie focused on bringing down drug kingpin Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), whom she holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior (Shane Harper). Meanwhile, Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) is trying to pick up the pieces of his personal and professional life after being suspended over his relationship with Renee Segna (Riley Voelkel).

As seen in the trailer, season 2 brings many new challenges, complications and faces, including Frankie’s cousin, Jorge (Luis Guzmán) and a new partner for Jackie named Leslie Babcock (Tonya Glanz). Also joining in a recurring or guest star capacity are Jona Xiao as Daisy Chin, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Quiñones, Mark Boone Junior as Petey, Cecil Blutcher as Vernon and Crystal Lee Brown as Janelle.

Starz

While speaking to ET ahead of season 1, Raymund, who was fresh off her run on Chicago Fire, explained why she wanted to play Jackie. “I could see that she was a broken, pained woman who relies on sex and drugs and alcohol to avoid dealing with her vulnerability, to keep from having to address her trauma or her pain head on and continue living in this alternate reality of glamour, party fun and indulgence," she said of the hard-partying lesbian living in Provincetown, Massachusetts, who found herself caught up in a drug-related murder.

She added, “I was interested in living in that character, because as a human being, I also have oscillated between darkness and lightness.”

Hightown season 2 premieres Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.