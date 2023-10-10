Here's What's Going on Between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper: Source

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been spending some quality time together in New York City over the past week -- and it seems that, for now, the Maestro star and the runway model are just keeping things "casual."

A source tells ET, "Gigi and Bradley are hanging out casually, but they have known each other for a while."

"They share a lot of mutual friends and this isn’t the first time that they've spent time together," the source adds. "They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful and they are also both jokesters. They feel comfortable around each other."

The pair were spotted stepping out together for dinner at Via Carota in New York City last Thursday. According to pics published by The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old model and 48-year-old actor were then photographed getting into the same car and driving off following their dinner.

Then, on Sunday, Bradley and Gigi were spotted driving together through the streets of the Big Apple on Sunday, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star behind the wheel. When they stepped out of the vehicle, Bradley was spotted carrying a large backpack and a black duffle bag.

The source tells ET that Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister Bella Hadid "are supportive of Gigi and always just want her to be happy. They think Bradley has the potential to be a good fit for her."

The sighting comes a few months after Gigi was last spotted out with Leonardo DiCaprio, to whom she was first romantically linked in September 2022. Meanwhile, it seems Gigi has been focusing her attention on parenting her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik.

The source tells ET that "Zayn also wants what’s best for Gigi."

"He is learning to accept the reality that he needs to move forward and take care of himself while putting his daughter first, and doing what’s best for their family," the source says, adding that Bradley's ex, Irina Shayk, "has no issue with Bradley dating others, especially while things are still casual between Bradley and Gigi."

"Everyone is mostly open to their former partners moving on," the source says.

Bradley split from Irina in 2019, but the pair has stayed friendly -- even vacationing together -- and remain close for the sake of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.