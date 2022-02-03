Here's the Meal Victoria Beckham Has Eaten Daily for the Last 25 Years

Victoria Beckham isn’t spicing up her life when it comes to her diet. According to her husband, David Beckham, the former Spice Girl has been having the same meal for the last 25 years.

“She only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that,” the former Manchester United star said on the latest episode of the River Cafe Table 4 podcast.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing," he adds. "It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since!”

David, 46, and Victoria, 47, have been married since 1999. They are parents to Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and 10-year-old Harper.

When it comes to who does the cooking in the house, the former athlete revealed that he is all about preparing the meals. “It's one of my biggest passions, along with wine now, I love to cook,” he said.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

“You know, I was in the kitchen the other day, cooking for the kids and Victoria was like, ‘Can I help? What can I do?' and I was like, 'Sit down, have a vodka and tonic, relax and be with the kids.' This is what I love to do.”

David, who noted that he spent a lot of time in the kitchen with his mom, shared that his cooking goes beyond his family.

“I love to cook for my parents, I love to cook for my friends, and I think it’s obviously come from my upbringing,” he shared.

David isn’t the only person in the Beckham family cooking for his lady. David and Victoria’s oldest son, Brooklyn, often takes to Instagram to show off his skills in the kitchen while prepping meals for his fiancée, Nicola Peltz.