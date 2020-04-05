Here's All the Proof You Need That Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner Always Rule the Met Gala

If anyone knows how to bring their A-game to a red carpet, it's those gorgeous gals with the last names Kardashian and Jenner. Kim Kardashian West was invited to her first Met Gala in 2013. At the time, she was heavily pregnant with her first child, North, but that didn't stop her from strutting her stuff on fashion's biggest night.

That year, the soiree's theme was "Punk: Chaos to Couture," but Kim didn't go for rock star vibes -- at least not in the traditional sense. For her Met Gala debut, the KKW Beauty mogul slipped into a now-famous skintight floral dress designed by Riccardo Tisci that put her baby bump fully on display.



Her sisters took note, making their debuts on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps just as memorable. For 2014's "Charles James: Beyond Fashion"-themed soiree, Kendall Jenner channeled Old Hollywood in a pale pink, satin corset dress by Topshop and a Chopard diamond necklace.



Two years later, Kylie Jenner made her Met Gala debut, literally shining at 18 in a heavily beaded, long-sleeved floor-length Balmain gown that also kept alive the Kardashian-Jenner tradition of the “naked” dress, with particularly placed sheer bejeweled panels allowing for skin to peek through. The theme that night was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology," and she certainly made a case for bling being part of today and the future.



All three have made just as memorable turns at their subsequent Met Galas, especially Kim when she donned a silver Balmain getup alongside husband Kanye West in 2016, as well as Kendall and Kylie's feathered Versace frocks at last year's fête, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion."