Here Are the Best TV Shows to Watch This Summer

Keeping up with peak TV has been if not an all-consuming and ultimately futile effort, then at least a little overwhelming: Every channel is pumping out original content. And seemingly every day a new streaming service launches -- and they all have original content too. It was becoming too much. Or it was in the time before, when we had to balance our TV watching with...literally anything else.

Now, there's no such thing as too much content. As your current shows leave the air -- either as scheduled or with seasons cut short due to the global pandemic -- and you realize that you have binged everything on Netflix and Hulu and even tried a Quibi or two, rest assured: Summer is here, full of trashy reality TV and true crime, drag queens and superheroes, plus final seasons for favorites like 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House and, yes, another new streamer. (Meet Peacock.) Below, ET's guide to everything worth watching this summer.

MAY

DC's Stargirl (DC Universe/The CW)

Looking for a new superhero to fall in love with? Meet high school sophomore-turned-DC heroine Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger). As the leader of a new iteration of the Justice Society of America, she's someone you'll want to get behind. If that wasn't enough of a draw, Luke Wilson plays Stargirl's supportive stepfather. -- Philiana Ng

Love Life (HBO Max)

Anna Kendrick assumes her first leading TV role in this romantic comedy with a modern twist. Each episode of the anthology's first season explores a different relationship -- from first love to last love -- as Kendrick's single New Yorker, Darby, searches for her soulmate. -- Philiana Ng

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

The team (including an undead Agent Coulson) is back for more adventures in space and time in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season, which finds the agents chasing the alien Chronicoms through history to stop them from thwarting the creation of S.H.I.E.L.D. Featuring guest appearances from Agent Carter's Enver Gjokaj and Never Have I Ever heartthrob Darren Barnet, the series' swan song is set to be a time-hopping romp to save the fate of the Marvel Universe as we know it. -- Meredith B. Kile

Central Park (Apple TV+)

From the minds behind Bob’s Burgers and star Josh Gad comes a new animated, musical comedy about the Tillerman family (voiced by Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.), as they try to stop hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) from turning the iconic park into condos. Rounding out the A-list cast is Gad as Birdie, the show’s narrator, and Daveed Diggs as Bitsy’s assistant, Helen. -- Stacy Lambe

Space Force (Netflix)

Greg Daniels and Steve Carell reunite for the first time since The Office for this new Netflix comedy, which follows Carell's General Mark R. Naird in his efforts to establish the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: The Space Force. With a supporting cast that includes Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Jane Lynch and more -- as well as the last TV appearance by the late Fred Willard -- the series is a literally out-of-this-world must-watch. -- Meredith B. Kile

The full calendar for May:

Tuesday, May 19: Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), DC's Stargirl (The CW)

Friday, May 22: Homecoming (Amazon)

Monday, May 25: Barkskins (Nat Geo), The Titan Games (NBC)

Tuesday, May 26: America’s Got Talent (NBC), World of Dance (NBC)

Wednesday, May 27: Craftopia (HBO Max), Game On! (CBS), Legendary (HBO Max), Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max), Love Life (HBO Max), Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo (HBO Max)

Friday, May 29: Central Park (Apple TV+), Ramy (Hulu), Space Force (Netflix), Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Sunday, May 31: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

JUNE

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC)

If you like TLC's 90 Day Fiancé -- and why wouldn't you? It's more relevant than ever now -- then the newest spinoff is a must-watch. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way follows Americans who are moving abroad for love, and promises to be one of the craziest journeys in franchise history: Just look at returning star Jenny, 60, who moved from Palm Springs to India to be with 30-year-old Sumit -- only to later find out he secretly had an arranged marriage. -- Antoinette Bueno

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)

The anthology series trades the SoCal scheming of Dirty John Meehan for "America's messiest divorce," as Oprah Winfrey once described the saga of Betty and Dan Broderick. Amanda Peet and Christian Slater play the couple at the center of the latest love story-gone-wrong, one that (spoiler alert) ends in a double homicide. -- John Boone

Fuller House (Netflix)

It's time to say goodbye to the Tanners. Have some tissues on hand for the final nine episodes of the Full House spinoff, as D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) celebrate the end with a new beginning: their triple wedding! -- Philiana Ng

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1)

Start your engines, Drag Race fans, because some of your favorite queens are back, back, back again for another shot at the crown! Fan favorites like Shea Coulee, Jujubee and Miz Cracker return to the Werk Room for more fierce challenges, sickening runways and legacy lip syncs -- this time, with a new twist! Tune in to find out which lip sync assassins from seasons past hit the main stage, and which AS5 queen survives to take her place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. -- Meredith B. Kile

Love, Victor (Hulu)

A small-screen followup to 2018's Love, Simon, the new Hulu series stars Michael Cimino as the titular Victor, a teenage boy who is adjusting to the social dynamics at a new school and struggling with his sexuality. Love, Victor will feature narration by Nick Robinson as Simon Spier, whom Victor reaches out to for advice on navigating the ups and downs of self-discovery at Creekwood High. -- Meredith B. Kile

The Politician (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy’s series about ambitious young politician Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) determined to be elected President of the United States is back for a second season. After Payton lost a cutthroat election for student body president, season 1 ended with a time jump that created a chance for college-age Payton to unseat a longtime NYC Senator (Judith Light). New episodes welcome the return of Gwyneth Paltrow as Payton’s aloof adoptive mother and his high school pals, who reunite to form his campaign staff. -- Stacy Lambe

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

The second installment in Jordan Peele's reimagining of the classic anthology series stars an eclectic ensemble of franchise newcomers: Joel McHale, Topher Grace, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Damon Wayans Jr. and Jimmi Simpson will each take their turns leading episodes this season. -- Philiana Ng

I'll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Before her untimely death, writer Michelle McNamara spent 10 years searching for the Golden State Killer. Her journey was documented in the posthumously published book I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, and not long after, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made an arrest. Now, HBO will chronicle that investigation from start to finish and take a closer look at McNamara’s own life, including McNamara's personal recordings and excerpts from her book read by Amy Ryan. -- Stacy Lambe

The full calendar for June:

Monday, June 1: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC), Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

Tuesday, June 2: Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA), Fuller House (Netflix)

Friday, June 5: 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), Dear... (Apple TV+), Queer Eye (Netflix), RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1), We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)

Sunday, June 7: I May Destroy You (HBO), 30 For 30: Be Water (ESPN), The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons ... Ever! (ABC)

Wednesday, June 10: Bulletproof (The CW)

Thursday, June 11: The Bold Type (Freeform), Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (MTV)

Friday, June 12: Crossing Swords (Hulu), F Is for Family (Netflix), Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix)

Sunday, June 14: Grantchester (PBS), 30 For 30: Long Gone Summer (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 16: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC), Siesta Key (MTV)

Friday, June 19: Love, Victor (Hulu), The Politician (Netflix), Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Sunday, June 21: The Chi (Showtime), NOS4A2 (AMC), Perry Mason (HBO), Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Monday, June 22: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

Tuesday, June 23: Greenleaf (OWN)

Thursday, June 25: Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max), Doom Patrol (HBO Max), Search Party (HBO Max), The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

Sunday, June 28: Black Monday (Showtime), I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

JULY

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Nostalgia alert! Children of the '90s, get ready to go on an adventure with Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey and Dawn, as the ambitious young girls launch their own baby-sitting business. Based on the beloved Ann M. Martin novels, the modern adaptation also features Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's single mother, Elizabeth. -- Philiana Ng

HBO Max

Expecting Amy (HBO Max)

This unfiltered, three-part documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of Schumer’s extremely difficult pregnancy, which she endured while touring and putting together a comedy special. Expecting Amy begins the day she found out she was pregnant and follow her through her incredible journey to give birth, while highlighting the challenges of trying to do it all. Fans have already gotten a taste of Schumer’s new life as a mom on Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, but this will showcase her like they’ve never seen her before. -- Stacy Lambe

Apple TV+

Little Voice (Apple TV+)

A half-hour romantic drama from the unlikely team of J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, the series follows aspiring musician Bess King (Brittany O'Grady) as she struggles to fulfill her lifelong dream while navigating rejection, love and family issues. Bareilles wrote all-new original music, which is a selling point in itself. -- Philiana Ng

Brave New World (Peacock)

After two TV movies in the 1980s and '90s, Aldous Huxley’s novel finally gets the proper TV treatment with a star-studded series. When citizens of the utopian New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay), vacation to the Savage Lands, they come across a violent rebellion and are saved by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London and changes the course of all three lives forever. -- Stacy Lambe

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Peacock)

Pineapple! In the Psych sequel, Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Santa Barbara to help their old police chief, but find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping ground as they secretly untangle a case that involves the supernatural. Of course. -- Philiana Ng

The full calendar for July:

Friday, July 3: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix), Hanna (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, July 5: Outcry (Showtime)

Wednesday, July 8: Tough as Nails (CBS)

Thursday, July 9: Expecting Amy (HBO Max), Close Enough (HBO Max)

Friday, July 10: Greatness Code (Apple TV+), Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Sunday, July 12: P-Valley (STARZ)

Wednesday, July 15: Brave New World (Peacock), The Capture (Peacock), Intelligence (Peacock), Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Peacock)

Thursday, July 16: The House of Ho (HBO Max)

Friday, July 24: Room 104 (HBO)

Thursday, July 30: Frayed (HBO Max)

Friday, July 31: Muppets Now (Disney+), The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

AUGUST

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Based on the 2013 National Book Award-winning novel by James McBride, Ethan Hawke plays the controversial abolitionist John Brown in the seven-episode series. Told through the point of view of Onion, a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a part of Brown's family, the drama spotlights the complicated and ever-changing racial, religious and gender roles that make up the American identity. -- Philiana Ng

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The 2020 follow-up to Get Out and Us might be on the small screen, as Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions teams up with J.J. Abrams and Underground producer Misha Green to meld sci-fi monsters with the real-life terror of racism in 1950s Jim Crow America. The star-studded cast includes Jurnee Smollett, Michael K. Williams, Tony Goldwyn and Last Black Man in San Francisco breakout Jonathan Majors. -- Meredith B. Kile

Love in the Time of Corona (Freeform)

This four-part scripted limited series is a hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection told through interwoven stories about a group of characters sheltering at home. Filmed remotely, the ambitious take on social distancing will be an intriguing experiment to tune into. -- Philiana Ng

The full calendar for August:

Sunday, Aug. 9: The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Sunday, Aug. 30: Love Fraud (Showtime)

August TBD: Lovecraft Country (HBO), Love in the Time of Corona (Freeform), Marvel's Falcon and Winter Soldier (Disney+)