H.E.R. Is 'So Excited' to Be Part of the 'Amazing Cast' in New 'Color Purple' Movie Musical (Exclusive)

H.E.R. is gearing up to for her first major film role and the celebrated songstress is seriously looking forward to the opportunity to finally dive into acting.

The singer spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, and opened up about being cast in the upcoming The Color Purple movie, adapted from the Broadway musical.

"Oh my gosh, I couldn't believe it," the singer said of finding out she'd been tapped to play Squeak in the film. "Acting has been something I wanted to do for a really long time and I felt like this is the perfect place to start."

"Its such an iconic film, so to be a part of this remix, this adaptation, it's gonna be unexpected, and it's gonna be really fun," she continued. "And the cast! It's an amazing cast, so I'm excited!"

H.E.R. joins a star-studded cast that includes Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins and Colman Domingo.

The Back of My Mind artist said she's "a little bit" nervous, but really, "I'm more excited than nervous."

"Everybody [in the cast] is amazing! Like Taraji, Fantasia, Halle's one of my good friends, so the fact that we get to work together, it's gonna be insane," H.E.R. added with a smile.

Blitz Bazawule (Black King, The Burial of Kojo, Cherish the Day) will direct the fresh take on the Broadway musical, according to Variety, which was first to report the news. The outlet is also reporting Marcus Gardley (The Chi) wrote the screenplay based on Walker's novel, Stephen Spielberg's acclaimed film and the stage musical.

Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile -- who starred in the original film -- is producing the film via her Harpo Films company. Spielberg is also on board as a producer. The Color Purple is slated for release in 2023.

