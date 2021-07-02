H.E.R. Belts Out 'America the Beautiful' at 2021 Super Bowl Kickoff Show

Listen to H.E.R. sing! The 23-year-old artist lent her dazzling vocals to "America the Beautiful" at the CBS Kick-Off Show for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

H.E.R. wowed the crowd with her rendition with both her singing and her impressive guitar skills, hitting every note perfectly. Deaf rapper Warren Snipe performed alongside H.E.R. in American Sign Language. He is also performing alongside Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church as they sing The Star-Spangled Banner.

H.E.R singing America the Beautiful is officially the best thing about this SUPERBOWL. — Rain Dove (@raindovemodel) February 7, 2021

"Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl," H.E.R. raved. "It's a huge stage and it doesn't get any bigger, you know? But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own. I'm a huge fan of the different versions of 'America the Beautiful,' but I really want to bring some different elements in there... make it H.E.R."

Though she's been on the scene a while, H.E.R. has had a breakout few years recently, receiving a nomination for the Best New Artist GRAMMY in 2019, as well as top GRAMMY nominations in 2020 for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and more.

In 2021, she's nominated for the Song of the Year and has two Best R&B Song nominations. She also performed the moving In Memoriam tribute at the 2020 Emmy Awards, singing her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U."