Henry Golding and Wife Liv Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo! The gorgeous couple announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child together.

The Crazy Rich Asians star posted a photo of himself and his wife snuggled up on a bridge. In a second pic, he points down at his lady love's burgeoning baby bump.

"2021 is already looking brighter ❤️👼🏻," the 33-year-old actor captioned the post. His wife also shared similar photos, including one with Golding touching her stomach and another one of them kissing.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you💕We love you!✨" the 35-year-old expectant mother captioned her post.

The happy couple received a slew of congratulatory messages from their celeb friends and followers.

Paul Feig, who directed Golding in Last Christmas, wrote, "Oh my god!!! So happy for you both! ❤️❤️❤️." Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon Chu also added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏😭😭😭."

Golding and Lo met on New Year's Day in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 and got married in Malaysia in August 2016.

Earlier this year, amid the pandemic, the couple moved to L.A. Lo reflected on the "difficult year" and expressed how "grateful" she was to have Golding by her side.

"It’s been a difficult year, but we are grateful for the time it’s given us. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d be able to spend every day together and in the midst of it move to LA," she wrote in September. "Celebrating the little wins in life like settling into our dream home 🏡✨ "

In August, they celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary by posting sweet messages for one another.

"It’s the month of love for us. Happy Anniversary month baby @henrygolding 💕Celebrating our #weday #everyday #tobegolding," Lo wrote next to a selfie.

The couple join a long list of celebrities who are expecting babies, including Kelly Rowland, Meghan Trainor, Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff and more. See which other Hollywood couples are expecting a bundle of joy below.