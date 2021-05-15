Henry Cavill Says He's 'Very Happy in Love' in Message Addressing 'Speculation' About His Personal Life

Henry Cavill wants the animosity to stop. The Justice League star took to Instagram on Saturday to profess his love for girlfriend Natalie Viscuso -- and ask those "speculating" about his personal life to keep their comments to themselves.

"Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement," Cavill began his message. "I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships."

"Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating', It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing," he continued. "We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop."

Cavill, who shared a photo of himself with Viscuso in the post, politely told his followers that their "passion" was causing harm "to the people I care about most."

"Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true," he said. "Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity."

"I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself," he concluded.

Cavill's post comes a month after he confirmed his relationship with Viscuso, who is vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill captioned the photo posted on April 10.

