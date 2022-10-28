Henry Cavill Reveals the 3 Things He Wants From Superman Return (Exclusive)

Henry Cavill can't say much about his return as Superman in the DCEU -- but he's feeling the love!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the actor at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City on Thursday, where he dished a tiny bit on his recently confirmed return as the Man of Steel.

"Right now I can't really talk about anything," Cavill admitted. "What I do want is hope, optimism and joy. Those three things are essential in a character."

As for his return as another iconic character, Sherlock Holmes, in the Enola Holmes sequel, Cavill said he's glad to be back in the "feel-good" franchise.

"It's fun," he said of the series, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sleuth, Sherlock's mischievous younger sister. "It feels good to watch the movie, even though there is a very real and important message which is within the story. The story itself is fun to watch and Enola is enormous fun to watch, and that's easy to connect to."

It's a great character, he added of playing Sherlock. So, would he be down for a third? "Only time will tell," he said.

Cavill confirmed his Superman return on Monday, sharing a post to social media following his cameo in the Black Adam end-credits scene. He also recorded a video thanking fans for their support as he returns to the DC universe.

"I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official, that I am back as Superman," he shared. "The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all, thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

