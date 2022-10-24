Henry Cavill Confirms Superman Return Following 'Black Adam' Cameo

Henry Cavill is making it official -- he's back in the DCEU as Superman!

The actor shared a post to social media on Monday, featuring an image of him suited up as the beloved hero, following his cameo in theBlack Adam end-credits scene.

"A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends," he captioned the post. "The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

He also recorded a video thanking fans for their support as he returns to the character.

"I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official, that I am back as Superman," he shared. "The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all, thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

ET spoke with Dwayne Johnson at the Black Adam premiere about the new era in the DC cinematic universe, and Cavill's anticipated return.

"The whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC universe by introducing not only Black Adam but the entire JSA," the actor explained. "Five new superhero characters in one movie... Audience comes first, so for years, audiences have been so passionate and vocal about [it]."

"We've established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet, but the fans have been so passionate about... where is the most unstoppable force in the universe?" he continued.

Of Cavill's anticipated return as the Man of Steel, Johnson added simply, "I will say this: Welcome home."

It was a lengthy process to secure Cavill's return -- the actor last suited up as Kal-El/Superman in 2017's Justice League -- but Johnson explained that he sees Black Adam as a fan-focused reset for the DC Comics Cinematic Universe, and that had to include one of its most beloved characters.

"There's a new era in the DC universe. And it begins now and it begins with Black Adam," he noted. "Yes, introduce new characters, but the new era to me means listen to the fans. Really listen to the fans. Not just say you do, but really listen to the fans, and that will inform and guide you on your next move."

"So what you see at the end of the movie, that everyone is already losing their minds over, that's a reflection of listening to the fans and that's also a reflection of building to something big," he added.

Of plans for more films with both Black Adam and Cavill's Superman, Johnson explained, "The goal is, we want to continue to build out the DC Universe, 'cause there's so many places to go with Black Adam, with the JSA, the Justice League, new characters that are in the DC bible that haven't been introduced yet. It's really up to the fans... The box office will drive everything, but that is the overarching goal. I like to try and think five, six, 10 steps ahead."

Black Adam is in theaters now.