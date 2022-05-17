Heidi Klum's 18-Year-Old Daughter Leni Wears 'Mama's Dress' to Prom

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum, is taking after her in more ways than one. The 18-year-old model recycled one of her mom's red carpet dresses for a picture-perfect prom look over the weekend.

Leni shared a series of Instagram photos on Monday, writing, "Prom night in mamas dress."

The teen looked elegant in the little black dress, which she paired with minimal jewelry. Leni -- who normally has her hair blonde just like Heidi -- made a statement with a darker do for the night.

Heidi likely had no problem lending the dress to her daughter, and shared the heart-eye emoji in the comments section of Leni's post. The dress appears to be the nearly 25-year-old LBD that Heidi wore to HBO's Comic Relief VIII event at New York City's Radio City Music Hall back in 1998. At the time, Heidi also traded in her signature blonde hair for a brunette look.

Just like her mom, Leni has made a splash in the fashion world over the past few years, modeling for Glamour Germanyin 2021 and opening Berlin Fashion Week earlier that same year.

Heidi spoke to ET last week about how she feels as Leni embarks on her own modeling career. "First, I was a little bit worried, honestly," the 48-year-old supermodel admitted. "She's been wanting to do this for a very long time and I finally agreed."

The proud mom went on to share that she "goes to every shoot" with Leni. "For me, the most important thing is that she has fun," Heidi added. "And that she loves it and enjoys it."

"She's been with a camera for her whole life," Heidi explained of Leni being on set with her since she was young. "So she's never been afraid of the camera the way other kids may be."

On May 3, Heidi shared an emotional video in honor of Leni's 18th birthday. "Happy 18 Birthday Leni," she captioned the post. "I love you with all my heart. Keep shining your bright light always and forever."

The 3-minute-long video showed intimate family footage, including Leni's first haircut, and other special moments from her childhood.