Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate the Third Anniversary of the Day They Met

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are celebrating a milestone in their love! On Monday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate the three-year anniversary of their meeting. “You know those moments in life that change everything? 3 years ago today I had one of those moments,” the Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa host wrote.

“I met @heatherraeyoung while I was out boating- if you haven’t heard the story, it’s a good one 🤣 but I remember knowing instantly that I had met the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with… a little insane right!? But when you know you know 🤷🏻‍♂️ The 4th of July has always been one of my favorite days: boating, summer, BBQ’s, friends and family but now it’s even more special to me. So happy first-day-I-met-you @heatherraeyoung and happy fourth of July to everyone else ❤️🤍💙.”

Along with his caption, the 40-year-old real estate developer shared a picture of him and his wife waving an American flag while on a boat. Heather took to the comments to show her man some love. “I love you so much baby,” she wrote. “The universe knew we were soulmates. Just took a little while to find each other ❤️❤️❤️.”

Over on her Instagram page, the Selling Sunset star shared a series of photos of her and her man -- including one from their wedding day -- with her sweet dedication. “Fireworks any time I’m with you ❤️ Today’s already a celebratory day but for us, it’s a little extra,” the 34-year-old wrote.

“Some of you might already know this but 3 years ago on this exact day I met my soulmate. 🥰🤍 If you don’t know the story, it’s one of my favorites- we were both on separate boats in Newport, I was with some of my close friends and he was with his and I randomly, by chance, ended up jumping onto Tarek’s boat… Little did we know that moment would change both of our lives forever.”



Heather continued about their meeting: “There’s a lot of cute details to the story that I’ve shared in the past but I swear I still til this day get chills when I think about this moment… it just goes to show that you never know what life has in store for you 🤍 So I hope you all have a beautiful and safe Fourth of July and who knows, maybe some of you will have a life changing moment this weekend 😉🥰 and to my love @therealtarekelmoussa, meeting you was truly one of the best days of my life. I love you baby.”

On their stories, the couple gushed about the day more. “Okay so three years ago today one of us knew it was love at first sight and they had met their soulmate,” Heather said to the camera before turning it on Tarek, who quipped, “and the other one was walking down the plank.”

Tarek quipped that Heather “put me in retirement.”

“She put me in a zoo," he added. "I used to be out in the wilderness.”

When Heather said that he’s “never been happier,” the real HGTV star joked “she feeds me, she waters me.”

Heather and Tarek got engaged a year after dating, and officially tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara in October 2021. The couple have a lot to celebrate in addition to their love. Last month it was revealed that the pair are getting their own HGTV docu-series with the working title, The Flipping El Moussas.

When ET caught up with the pair, they hinted at possibly merging Heather’s life in real estate with Tarek’s ability to flip houses.

“Yeah, my man is so talented, I've already learned so much from him and I would love to get into the flipping business more,” the Selling Sunset star told ET. “I love real estate. I'm in the business, so why not cross over?”