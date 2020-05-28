Heather Locklear's 22-Year-Daughter Ava Sambora Rewears Her Mom's Bon Jovi Shirt

Ava Sambora is following in the fashion footsteps of her famous mom, Heather Locklear! The 22-year-old daughter of the Melrose Place star and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora posed in her mom's "Bon Jovi Forever" one-shoulder top on Instagram.

"I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet 🤪)," Ava captioned the series of photos, including a throwback of Locklear in the same shirt.

In addition to raiding her mom's closet, Ava also has reason to celebrate these days. Earlier this month, she graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a B.A. in Psychology and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies.

To honor the occasion, Locklear shared videos of a graduation parade of cars outside the family's home last week on Instagram, writing, "My church celebrating Ava’s graduation. She got a 4.0 this semester🤩@atmosphere.church."

In the sweet clips, Ava tears up as she sees all of the people cheering for her and holding up signs in honor of her graduation.

