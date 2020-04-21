Heather Locklear Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety With Empowering Message

It's a joyous day for Heather Locklear.

The 58-year-old actress celebrated one year of sobriety on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to share an inspirational quote from Maya Angelou about staying positive and moving forward.

"I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. I've learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas tree lights," the quote read. "I've learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you’ll miss them when they’re gone from your life. I've learned that making a 'living' is not the same thing as making a 'life.' I've learned that life sometimes gives you a second chance. I've learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher's mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back."

"I've learned that whenever I decide something with an open heart, I usually make the right decision. I've learned that even when I have pains, I don't have to be one," the quote continued. "I've learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone. People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back. I've learned that I still have a lot to learn. I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Locklear captioned the post by writing, "Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today!!!"

The post comes six months since Locklear completed her time in rehab. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Locklear was ordered to remain on probation and continue to seek therapy through out-patient programs as part of her plea agreement.

The actress' close friend, Jillian Barberie, previously confirmed to ET that Locklear had checked herself into a treatment facility on Aug. 19, 2019, just a few days after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses of battery and resisting officers. The judge found her guilty and she was ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from two incidents in 2018.

"I spoke to her today. She's doing great," Barberie, who first met Locklear on the set of Melrose Place when she played a reporter in 1998, said at the time. "Every day, she's in great spirits. She's funny, she just has the best sense of humor. On Monday, she went to the facility. And for her, she's like, 'Checking into the Four Seasons,' as a joke, and she sent us a picture of the facility."

"She knows what she's got to do, and she's doing it," Barberie continued. "She's healthy and happy, sober, and is just in a really good place right now. It's time for her to concentrate on her. I think that's exactly what she's doing."

