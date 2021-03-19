HBO Expanding 'Game of Thrones' Universe With 3 New Spinoffs

Get ready for more fantastic tales of magic and murder. HBO is currently developing three new Game of Thrones spinoffs to expand upon the popular fictional universe, according to multiplereports.

The network is working on a trio of prequels, set before the events of Game of Thrones, that will tell the stories of characters who played a role in the history of the world, first imagined and detailed in the novels of George R. R. Martin.

Two of the sequel projects, with the working titles Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships, currently are in early stages of development and there are no writers or showrunners yet attached, Variety reports.

Meanwhile, the third series -- titled 9 Voyages -- is being developed by Rome co-creator Bruno Heller. The series would focus on Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as The Sea Snake, a legendary nautical adventurer in the olden days of Westeros.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, Lord Corlys Velaryon appears as a character in the previously announced prequel House of the Dragon, which is about to begin filming in the coming months. Which means 9 Voyages could be a spinoff of a prequel series which has not yet been made.

These newest GoT spinoff plans follow reports that HBO Max is considering an animated series set in Westeros, and a possible live action adaptation of Martin's novellas, Tales of Dunk & Egg.