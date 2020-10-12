Hayden Panettiere Posts Sweet Tribute to Daughter Kaya for Her 6th Birthday

Hayden Panettiere is paying tribute to her daughter, Kaya, on her special day.
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress shared an Instagram picture of an intricate cake shaped like the number six with French macarons and How to Train Your Dragon-themed decorations on top. Panettiere shares Kaya with her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, whom she also tagged in her post.
"6 years ago today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature," Panettiere wrote. "Can't believe my baby girl is getting so big! Thanks for the beautiful cake Yana! #HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed @klitschko @dandycoutureflowers."
Panettiere and 44-year-old Klitschko, a Ukrainian boxer, split in August 2018 after getting engaged in 2013. The two are still clearly on good terms. In 2016, she tweeted a selfie with Klitschko and their daughter, writing, "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family."
In June, Panettiere shared a rare throwback pic on Instagram of herself hugging Kaya.
"Seems like this picture was taken yesterday. Can’t believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies," she wrote.
She originally posted the image in March 2017, writing at the time, "Best feeling in the whole wide world."
