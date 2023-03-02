'Haunted Mansion' Trailer Sees Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield Taking on Ghosts

Things are getting spooky for mother-and-son duo Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) Travis (Chase W. Dillon) inside their new home!

On Wednesday, Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film, Haunted Mansion, based on the famed Disney park ride -- and things are getting comically scary.

Things kick off as Gabbie and Travis arrive at their new home and are greeted by a dead bride and chased by a knight that comes to life. It gets scarier when Gabbie tells her son that she is going to light a vanilla candle, and "it will be a game changer."

Walt Disney Studios

Not surprisingly, it doesn't get better as the living dead begin to show themselves from all angles of the house, causing Gabbie to enlist the help of a priest (Owen Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a history professor (Danny DeVito) and a tour guide (LaKeith Standfield) -- who take some convincing -- to rid her home of the ghosts.

As all of the ghosts are exposed, DiVito's character warns, "Be careful, death lurks around every corner."

"As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast," director Justin Simien said in a statement. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction."

Haunted Mansion also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters July 28.