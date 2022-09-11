Harry Styles Details Playing a Closeted Gay Man in 'My Policeman'

Harry Styles attended the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday for the world premiere of his film, My Policeman. Before the screening, Styles talked at a press conference where he detailed how he took on the role of Tom, a closeted gay policeman.

Set in the 1950s, Styles plays opposite Emma Corrin (Marion), his wife who is a teacher and David Dawson (Patrick), a museum curator who Tom is dating behind closed doors.

“I think he’s very curious,” Styles said of his character Tom. “I think he’s someone who is born into a very small world and, if you’re born into that kind of environment, you feel like you know where the edge of the world is. Slowly throughout the story, I think he’s realizing that it is a little further away than Brighton. I think people live entire lives in very small bubbles like that, and if that’s how you’ve been brought up, and everyone around you and generations before you, your parents, etc. have all lived within their kind of small bubble, it’s obviously very difficult to even picture the world outside of that"

“So I think when he meets someone like [his lover] Patrick, who is well-traveled and likes art, he finds himself kind of being curious about those things,” Styles continued. “It’s feeding his curiosity, it’s kind of strange for him to be curious about stuff. And then I think with Marion he also finds ultimately a friend who is the most accepting of him, and I think that’s why, kind of regardless of whichever way you think on their relationship, I think their friendship is incredibly real and loving and tender.”

The cast of My Policeman was honored with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance, marking the first time an entire cast was presented with the award.

My Policeman will be released in theaters on Oct. 21, and is set for streaming on Prime Video on Nov. 4.