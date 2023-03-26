Harry Styles Calls Emily Ratajkowski His 'Celebrity Crush' in Resurfaced Interview Following Tokyo Kiss

A kiss years in the making!

In a resurfaced video from Harry Styles' One Direction days, the "As It Was" crooner is seen calling Emily Ratajkowski his celebrity crush. The quick clip, which was shared by Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host, Amanda Hirsch, sees all the 1D boys questioned about their celeb crush, but it's only Styles who delivers a definitive answer, telling the interviewer, "Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl."

"Harry manifested this," Hirsch wrote alongside the footage.

The throwback clip comes just hours after a video, which saw Styles and Ratajkowski locking lips on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, where Styles is currently touring, nearly broke the internet.

Styles, 29, was spotted wearing a black jacket and pants while Ratajkowski, 31, was seen in a pink puffer coat and dress. In another video, the pair were seen dancing in the street together as music played in the background.

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski out in Tokyo recently pic.twitter.com/ftPOpNrY4v — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) March 26, 2023

ET has reached out to reps for Styles and Ratajkowski for comment.

The kiss comes just months after Styles' split from actress and director Olivia Wilde. The pair called things off in November 2022 after almost two years of dating.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. They share a son, Sylvester, 1. Since then, she has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson, and Eric Andre.

The model-actress set the record straight on her relationship status on her podcast, High Low With Emrata, just days before the video of her kiss with Styles hit the net.

"I'm newly single, I'm like, I don't know if I ever want a relationship again," Ratajkowski said on the March 20 episode.

She shared a similar sentiment during an earlier episode, telling her listeners, "I haven't been dating for a relationship. I'm definitely open to it if I met somebody who felt like they were additive to my life and I wanted to spend time with, but in general, I've just been trying to enjoy myself and experiences."