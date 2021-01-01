Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Are the Dream Dance Partners in 'Treat People With Kindness' Music Video

Happy 2021! Harry Styles decided to give his devoted fans a magical dream sequence to kick off the New Year, complete with the ultimate dance partner, Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In the new black and white music video for Styles' upbeat song, "Treat People With Kindness," the British stars wear matching sparkly argyle sweater vests and flared white pants.

"Feeling good in my skin, I just keep on dancing," Styles sings while moving in synchronicity with the dancers on the stage.

He then offers Waller-Bridge his hand and they rush on the stage to perform a very Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers-esque dance routine.

The feel-good song and dance-happy video are the perfect entry into a better year.

For more on Styles, watch the clip below: