'Harry Potter' Is Being Turned Into a TV Series: All the Details

Harry Potter is coming to TV. On Wednesday, Max, formerly known as HBO Max, announced that it's ordered a scripted series based off of J.K. Rowling's novels.

The decade-long series, which Rowling is executive producing, will be a faithful adaptation of the books and feature the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast and strive to bring Harry Potter's adventures to new audiences around the world.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, said. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me," Rowling added, "and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

The classic films, which were released between 2001 and 2011 and starred Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally on the streaming service.