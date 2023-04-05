Harrison Gilks, 'Bucket List' TikTok Star, Dead at 18 After Rare Cancer Battle

TikTok star Harrison Gilks, who amassed a large social media following while documenting crossing things off his bucket list, has died at 18 years old following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

According to his obituary, Gilks died on March 30 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Canada. In November 2020, Gilks was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue.

On March 21, just a week before his death, Gilks gave his final social media update to fans from a hospital bed. "I don't know how to say it other than the cancer spread," he announced. "I'll be in the hospital for probably the remainder of whatever time I have left, which is obviously very upsetting."

Gilks shared that his bucket list series would, unfortunately, have to come to an end, noting, "It's been a great ride with you guys."

Gilks' TikTok page had 300,000 followers who watched as he checked off bucket list items and gave fans updates on his health condition. Gilks -- who was a big sports fan -- traveled to Toronto, Montreal, Mexico, New York, Tampa and Los Angeles, attending several hockey and football games along the way.

"Harrison was an inspiration to many," his obituary read. "His smile could light up a room, his laugh could cheer anyone up. He was our sunshine on a cloudy day. He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos, where he chronicled and shared his journey with cancer with the world."

Gilks' brother announced the news of his death on TikTok, saying, "I'm making this video because Harrison sadly passed away a few hours ago. He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family. I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everybody around the world for their support and encouragement. It really did mean a lot to him."

A private funeral service will be held for Gilks on Thursday.