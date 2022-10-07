'Harley Quinn' Returning With 'Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special' Ahead of Season 4

Ahead of season 4, Harley Quinn will return with a romantic holiday special. The HBO Max adult animated series announced Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is coming to the streaming platform in February 2023.

And according to the network, the one-off episode “will feature Harley [Kaley Cuoco] and Ivy [Lake Bell] celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.”

In addition to Cuoco and Bell, the returning voice cast will include Alan Tudyk (Joker, Clayface), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), James Wolk (Superman), Natalie Morales (Lois Lane), Chris Diamantopoulos (Aquaman), James Adomian (Bane, Clock King), Jim Rash (The Riddler), Vanessa Marshall (Wonder Woman), Rachel Dratch (Nora Freeze) and Michael Ironside (Darkseid, who was last seen in season 2).

So, in addition to Harley and Ivy, audiences may be getting updates on Superman and Lois, The Riddler and Clock King, Bane and his unreturned pasta-maker and some other unexpected dynamics among their extended teams.

The special will also introduce new characters voiced by Janet Varney, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman and Casey Wilson.

Sadly, not included are Diedrich Bader as Batman and Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman or Cathy Ang as Kite Man’s new girlfriend, Golden Glider. But according to new showrunner Sarah Peters, who takes over in season 4, “I was told I wasn’t allowed to use Batman at all,” suggesting he would not be seen moving forward while addressing what comes next for the hero-turned-antagonist.

So, maybe this is the first of the last we’ll see of that character for a while, especially considering he was locked up at the end of season 3. That said, Batman and Catwoman already had their sex scene cut, so what gives?

When it comes to Harlivy, however, Peters previously explained to ET that season 3 ended with them “[going] on these different paths or different places emotionally. And so, for season 4, I just wanted to give them more to play off of than each other and to see what the next phase of their relationship looks like, because they do love each other so much and they wanna be together.”

No matter what, it will be interesting to see how the two handle the pressures of the most romantic day of the year.