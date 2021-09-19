Hannah Waddingham Says Jason Sudeikis Changed Her Life After Winning Best Supporting Actress for 'Ted Lasso'

Team Ted Lasso scored a win at Sunday's Emmy Awards, as star Hannah Waddingham took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Waddingham, who beat out co-star and pal Juno Temple in the category, won for her role as Rebecca Welton, the unwitting but no-nonsense owner of struggling football club AFC Richmond.

Screaming when she took the stage, Waddingham couldn’t contain her excitement. “Jason, you changed my life with this,” she said while accepting the award, paying tribute to the creator and star of the series. “I’m so privileged to work with you!”

“Juno Temple, I swear to god, if I could break off one of her arms and give it to you,” Waddingham continued in between screams of elation and joy.

She ended by saying that more West End performers should be onscreen in an effort to employ theater actors "who deserve" to be seen and spent much of the past year out of work during the pandemic.

Ted Lasso -- which stars Jason Sudeikis as the unlikely new coach of a English soccer club -- scored a record number of nominations at this year's Emmys, including nods for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Waddingham and Juno Temple, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift.

The Apple TV+ series also scored nominations in writing, directing, casting, production design, sound editing and mixing and main title design, putting their total this year at 20, and breaking the record for most nominations for a comedy series in their first season, previously set by Glee in 2010.

Waddingham shared her reaction to her nomination with ET in July, saying, "I can't quite believe this is happening. I don't know what feels greater, to be recognized for my own work or all the joy I feel for my magnificent Ted Lasso family to be nominated themselves. We are a real family and to share this with them is everything. Thank you to the Television Academy. Rebecca runs through my blood stream. She is so precious to me, and this is just the icing on the cake."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.