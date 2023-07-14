Hannah Waddingham Cast in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two'

From the football pitch to an aircraft carrier -- Hannah Waddingham is making major career moves!

The Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, director Christopher McQuarrie announced on Friday.

McQuarrie shared the news alongside a pic of the actress looking serious in a military-style jacket and cap, writing, "And Hannah Waddingham… #Godspeed #DeadReckoning."

Dead Reckoning Part Two will be the eighth and final film in the Mission: Impossible series, which stars Tom Cruise as secret operative Ethan Hunt. The film will also star Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales and more.

Back in December, Cruise gave franchise fans an inside look as he prepared to complete the most dangerous stunt of his career -- a motorcycle jump off of a cliff into a base jump -- for Dead Reckoning Part One.

"I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid," Cruise said of the stunt, for which he completed over 500 skydives and more than 13,000 motocross jumps during training. "It all comes down to one thing -- the audience."

"Tom put together this master plan to coordinate all of these experts in each of the particular disciplines involved to make this whole thing happen," McQuarrie added.

Thankfully, the stunt went off successfully and Cruise was able to perform the jump six times in one day.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," McQuarrie said. "The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for Mission 8."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023, with Part Two due out June 28, 2024.