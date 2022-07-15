Halsey Celebrates Son Ender's First Birthday, Shows Off Hot Mama Moves in New Music Video

Happy birthday to Halsey's son, Ender!

The "Bad at Love" singer is celebrating unconditional love as her son, Ender Ridley, turned one this week. Both Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin took to Instagram to gush over their baby boy and share a handful of personal snapshots from Ender's first year.

"My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!" she wrote on Thursday. "Time flies, and I want to land the plane. Permanently. Your baba and I love you so much. You are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!"

Aydin also took to Instagram to wish their son a happy day, writing: "Petit Prince is one today! Mama and I love you, Ender. To the moon, kid, to the moon."

On Friday, Halsey shifted gears to promote her new single with Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell, "Stay With Me." The 27-year-old is a majorly hot mama in the summery, nostalgic music video, as she writhes around rocking some major curls, a blue bikini and knee-high leather boots. See it below.