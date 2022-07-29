Hallmark Reveals September Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Fall in love with Hallmark this September with eight new romantic movies!

ET can reveal the latest additions to the "Fall Into Love" programming lineup, featuring four original movie premieres on Hallmark Channel and four on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including the second in the new Mahogany franchise, To Her, With Love.

To Her, With Love, from which ET exclusively debuts the first photo, stars Skye P. Marshall and Tobias Truvillion with a cameo by Shanice Wilson-Knox, and follows a substitute teacher, Kayla (Marshall) with dreams of getting into a teaching program in London, hesitant to apply for a job at her old high school. But soon she's reunited with her high school best friend and accepts the teaching job at her alma mater, where she turns to fellow teacher, Jordan (Truvillion), when she struggles to connect with her students. There, she takes on a new approach to teaching and as her students begin to flourish, sparks also begin to fly between Kayla and Jordan. But when her dream opportunity comes back into the picture, Kayla is forced to confront what's really truly important to her.

The movie is set to premiere Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Over on Hallmark Channel, Cindy Busby, Amanda Schull, Brooke D'Orsay, Natalie Hall, Jonathan Bennett, Brennan Elliott and Peter Mooney headline new romances, while Rachelle Lefevre, Mallory Jansen, Niall Matter and Dylan Bruce are among the stars leading Hallmark Movies & Mysteries fall originals.

See the full September schedule below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "FALL INTO LOVE"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Marry Me in Yosemite

Starring: Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 3

Zoe (Busby) is a top photojournalist who has published successful coffee table books featuring her images of iconic places. Her publisher wants her next subject to be Yosemite, so she heads west despite not being sure she can do justice to the majesty of the landscape. While there, she meets Jack (Harlow), an intriguing tour guide who opens her eyes to new possibilities as they take a journey together.

Marry Go Round

Starring: Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 10

Abby Foster (Schull) and Luke Walker (Elliott) were high school sweethearts who were married for a brief time. Many years later, Abby’s life seems perfect as she gets ready for a new life in Paris along with her soon-to-be husband, Edward. When an unexpected letter arrives throwing Abby off course, she must decide what her heart really wants.

Wedding of a Lifetime

Starring: Brooke D'Orsay and Jonathan Bennett

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 17

Darby (D’Orsay) and Jake (Bennett) are an engaged couple who have been together since their days as high school sweethearts in a close-knit mountain town. Over the years, they have found themselves in a rut and drifting apart. When their entire community nominates them to compete for an all-expenses paid wedding in a nationally televised contest, this just may be what the couple needs to rekindle their romance.

Fly Away With Me

Starring: Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 24

When Angie (Hall) moves into her “no pets allowed” building, a parrot arrives unexpectedly. New neighbor Ted (Mooney) and the dog he’s secretly sitting try to help her find the bird’s owner without being caught.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Love's Portrait

Starring: Aubrey Reynolds and Richard McWilliams

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 4

Lily (Reynolds) is a museum curator who finds a painting that looks just like her. Lily’s search for the artist leads her to Ireland, where she meets William (McWilliams), a charming man who helps her on her quest and may also know more about the portrait’s origins than he’s letting on.

To Her, With Love

Crown Media

Starring: Skye P. Marshall and Tobias Truvillion with a cameo by Shanice Wilson-Knox

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 11

Kayla (Marshall) heads back to her hometown of Stansville, North Carolina, after her substitute teaching job at an elite, private high school comes to an early end. On her first day back, her loving yet inquisitive mother (Maria Howell, Hidden Figures) sets up a job interview at her high school alma mater. Kayla, who ultimately wants to get into a competitive teaching program in London, is hesitant to apply. However, when it turns out that her high school best friend Tanya (Brittany L. Smith, Sweet Magnolias) is a teacher there and she is offered the job on the spot and quickly accepts. When Kayla initially struggles to connect with her students, Jordan (Truvillion), a jack-of-all-trades teacher who is devoted to supporting underserved students, steps in to help. Though reluctant to accept his input at first, she is soon inspired to try a fresh approach to help each of her students tap into their unique artistic passions and her students begin flourishing. When Kayla learns the school may be cutting the arts department due to budget cuts, she and Jordan work together to set up a fundraising showcase, with a little help from her longtime friend Shanice Wilson-Knox. Soon, sparks are flying between Kayla and Jordan as they discover a shared love of teaching, service and Sidney Poitier movies. However, when Kayla receives some teaching opportunities that would take her away from Stansville -- and Jordan -- she finds that her heart may still have a few things to teach her about what will make her happy.

The Secrets of Bella Vista

Starring: Rachelle Lefevre and Niall Matter

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 18

Based on the book, The Apple Orchard, by Susan Wiggs. Tess Delaney (Lefevre) gets the surprising news by estate executor Damhnaic McAuley (Matter) that she has inherited half of an apple orchard from the father she never knew and has a half-sister she didn’t know about. When she visits the orchard and connects with her new-found family, she learns that the orchard is deep in debt. Using her knowledge as an antiques expert, Tess and her half-sister work to unravel the mystery of their grandmother’s “treasure” that could hold the key to saving the orchard. And, in the process, Tess ultimately finds a new understanding of herself.

Francesca Quinn, PI

Starring: Mallory Jansen and Dylan Bruce

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 18

When private investigator Francesca “Frankie” Quinn’s (Jansen) fiancé is murdered, his sister hires her to find the killer. Frankie must work with Wyn (Bruce), the local detective assigned to the case…who also happens to be her ex. As the one-time couple joins forces to unravel a serpentine plot, the investigation strikes at their hearts.