Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale.

Highlighted for May are original movies starring Cindy Busby, Natalie Hall, When Calls the Heart star Andrea Brooks, Aimee Teegarden and Torrey DeVitto. The networks' new movies will air Saturday, May 7 through Sunday, May 22.

Brooks' Romance to the Rescue, launching May 21, is a love story that revolves around a dog rescue competition. Meanwhile, Teegarden's Heart of the Matter tells the story of a cardiologist who is deeply affected by the unexpected loss of her patient and DeVitto's Rip in Time is a fish-out-of-water, time-travel romance that finds her falling in love with a man claiming to be from the 18th century.

HALLMARK CHANNEL

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Warming Up to You

Crown Media

Starring: Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Caitlin Stryker

Premieres: Saturday, May 7

Kate Wolfe (Busby) is a fitness instructor who leaves Los Angeles to take a job at her best friend’s wellness retreat. To her surprise, A-list actor Rick Steele (Russell) is assigned by the studio to train with her for his new feature film. Not only does the duo make a breakthrough athletically, but they also equally break through some personal walls and find an unexpected friendship that is put at risk when Rick’s co-star is also sent to train with Kate.

Road Trip Romance

Crown Media

Starring: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier

Premieres: Saturday, May 14

An escalating series of unfortunate events keeps delaying a young woman’s journey (Hall) to her sister’s wedding -- a journey she is forced to take with the guy (Sevier) who was her biggest rival in high school.

Romance to the Rescue

Crown Media

Starring: Andrea Brooks, Marcus Rosner, Nathan Witte

Premieres: Saturday, May 21

Trevor (Witte), the new manager at the grocery store where Kyra (Brooks) works, seems to check off all the boxes when it comes to what she’s looking for in love. When her well-meaning co-worker tells dog-loving Trevor that Kyra has an agility-trained dog, she plays along. Trevor is excited for Kyra to enter her dog in the upcoming agility contest the store is sponsoring, leaving her with a canine quandary -- she must adopt a dog and get him competition ready, stat. With the help of Mark (Rosner), the head of the dog rescue, she may pull it off and learn some lessons of her own along the way.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Heart of the Matter

Starring: Aimee Teegarden, Gail O'Grady, Andrew Zachar, Chandler Massey

Premieres: Sunday, May 15

Andie (Teegarden) is a cardiologist who is devastated by the accidental death of a patient (Massey). As she and his grieving mother (O’Grady) overcome their sorrow through forgiveness, they learn that acceptance leads to hope.

Rip in Time

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Niall Matter

Premieres: Sunday, May 22

Sarah (DeVitto) is an organic farmer who meets a man (Matter) named Rip Van Winkle Jr., who claims to be from 1787. Soon, she discovers old-fashioned romantic feelings that might be just as crazy as his story.

