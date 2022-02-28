Hallmark Reveals April Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark is in the mood for love.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has revealed its original movie lineup for April, collectively premiering six new films, ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel's "Spring Into Love" programming slate will continue Saturday, April 2, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' movies begin airing Sunday, April 3.

ET exclusively reveals one of Hallmark Channel's upcoming films, the music-centric Just One Kiss, which will star Broadway veterans Krysta Rodriguez and Santino Fontana, who will perform duets "Fly Me to the Moon” and “Something Stupid." Fontana will also sing covers of “It Had to Be You,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “New York, New York” and “Over the Moon.”

The film, which debuts April 2, follows college literature professor Mia (Rodriguez) and Tony (Fontana), a headliner at a Manhattan supper club, who, unbeknownst to them, find themselves at the center of their mothers' matchmaking magic. Illeana Douglas and Aida Turturro co-star.

Other movies to look out for on Hallmark Channel are Love, Classified with Melora Hardin and Katherine McNamara, a royal romance with Brant Daugherty and A Tail of Love with Brittany Bristow and When Calls the Heart's Chris McNally.

Over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, frequent co-stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker reunite for a new sleuth movie, Curious Caterer Mysteries, and Autumn Reeser and Tyler Hynes star in the Italian food-inspired romance, Always Amore, which is executive produced by Giada De Laurentiis.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "SPRING INTO LOVE"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Just One Kiss

Starring: Krysta Rodriguez, Santino Fontana, Illeana Douglas, Aida Turturro

Premieres: Saturday, April 2

Through a series of chance encounters, sparks fly between college literature professor Mia (Rodriguez) and Tony (Fontana), a headliner at a Manhattan supper club. Unbeknownst to them, Mia’s mother, Marlene (Douglas), and Tony’s mother, Sofia (Turturro), are working some maternal matchmaking magic.

A Royal Runaway Romance

Starring: Philippa Northeast, Brant Daugherty

Premieres: Saturday, April 9

Princess Amelia of Bundbury (Northeast) travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard, Grady (Daugherty).

Love, Classified

Starring: Melora Hardin, Arienne Mandi, Katherine McNamara, Max Lloyd-Jones

Premieres: Saturday, April 16

Romance novelist Emilia (Hardin) is a whirlwind who blows back into the lives of her adult children, Taylor (McNamara) and Zach (Lloyd-Jones), under the pretense of a book signing arranged by her hometown’s local book shop. As Emilia tries to reconnect, Taylor and Zach explore new and past relationships through an app that boasts old-fashioned human connection by way of the classified ad. Zach is given a chance to heal old wounds while Taylor matches with a woman that changes the way she’s always thought about love.

A Tail of Love

Starring: Brittany Bristow, Chris McNally

Premieres: Saturday, April 23

Bella (Bristow) learns her dog rescue’s future is in question when they lose funding from their main sponsor, a dog food company that’s being sold. The late owner’s son, JR (McNally), is a soldier who is home on leave to handle the sale. During a visit to the rescue, JR quickly bonds with Indie, a retired military dog they just took in, and begins spending more time there. When Bella learns the rescue’s property is also being sold, she turns to JR for help with finding the missing document proving her grandparents purchased the land many years before.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES' APRIL MOVIES

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Always Amore

Starring: Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes, Patty McCormack

Executive producer: Giada De Laurentiis

Premieres: Sunday, April 3

Elizabeth (Reeser), with the support of her mother-in-law, Nonna (McCormack), is doing everything she can to keep her late husband’s once-acclaimed -- but now struggling -- Italian restaurant afloat. With business going downhill, she is forced to work with a professional restaurant consultant, Ben (Hynes), to see if they can turn things around. At first, Elizabeth resists the changes Ben believes will save the restaurant, but as they get closer, Elizabeth realizes that not all change is bad. She rediscovers her passion for baking and might even open her heart to new love.

Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate

Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker

Premieres: Sunday, April 10

Goldy (DeLoach) is a spirited single mom who’s thrust into the role of town sleuth to help solve a friend’s mysterious death. With the clock ticking to find the culprit, Goldy strikes up an unlikely partnership with Detective Tom Schultz (Walker), who leans into Goldy’s local knowledge. As their relationship shows signs of becoming something more, the suspect list rises. Will Goldy narrow in on the killer before the killer narrows in on her?

