Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Nahla -- and She's as Tall as Her Mom!

Halle Berry has a tall teenager on her hands! On Wednesday, the Bruised actress shared a rare photograph of her daughter in honor of her 14th birthday.

"14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an 'Earth Angel' and I named her Nahla Ariela! Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time,” the 55-year-old star wrote. “Happy Birthday, Nahla boo! ❤️”

Next to the sweet message was a picture of Berry and Nahla walking side-by-side on the beach, with their heads turned away from the camera.

Nahla also got birthday wishes from some of her mom’s famous friends. “14?!?!😮😮😮😮 ALREADY!!!! I can’t. Happy birthday baby girl. ❤️❤️❤️,” Taraji P. Henson wrote.

“Happy birthday!!!,” Lena Waithe added.

Berry shares Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry. The proud dad celebrated his daughter’s birthday with an adorable throwback picture. “Happy Birthday to the most amazing (not so little anymore) girl in the world ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” the model wrote.

Berry, who is also mother to 8-year-old Maceo, manages to keep her children out of the spotlight. In April, the actress shared a photo of her and her two children snuggling on the beach. “the moments that matter most...,” she wrote.

In November, Berry, who not only starred in Bruised, but also directed the Netflix film, spoke with ET about how her two children inspired her to take on the new role as director for the project.

"There's nothing I wouldn't do for my children, and what I think Jackie Justice learned is that we will go really far for our children. There's things that I do that I would never do for myself, but I do for my children and that's how motherhood has changed me," she said at the time.

"And having my children now is the reason I'm even directing because I have to keep going," she added. "I have to keep discovering more facets of who I am. I have to keep trying to make them proud. I have to keep modeling for them someone who's alive and very involved in their career and as a woman, as a Black woman."

She continued, "I need to model for them what that looks like, so they've changed my game since the minute they got here."