Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Pics of Daughter Apple on Her 16th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is one proud mom as she celebrates her daughter's milestone birthday.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate daughter Apple's 16th b-day, and she shared some rare snapshots of her little girl sitting on the family's living room couch.

"I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," Paltrow captioned the sweet slideshow. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor."

The actress -- who shares Apple, as well as 14-year-old son Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin -- continued, "I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades."

The proud mom went on to say that she feels "so damn lucky" to be the mother of such a "beautiful, kind young woman."

"Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times," she wrote, while sympathizing with her daughter for having to spend her sweet 16 in quarantine.

"I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything," Paltrow concluded.

With much of the country working at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Paltrow recently shared a sweet selfie with Apple and her brother, which she captioned, "WFH with some moral support."

Moses also celebrated his 14th birthday while social distancing with a sweet, surprise b-day parade made up of family and friends who drove by their house with signs and presents.

