Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Which of Her Kids Is Having the 'Hardest Time' in Quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow understands the struggles of families in quarantine -- and especially kids. The 48-year-old mother of two opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live about quarantining with her two children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think Moses, my 14-year-old son, is having the hardest time with it," she shared of her youngest child, whom she shares with ex-husband, Chris Martin. "What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of just solo outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that."

She added, "It's tough on the ones who are still in the most intense developmental stages, I've sort of observed. My daughter [Apple] is 16, she knows who she is, she's got her friends. My son would have started high school in September, and I think it's hard socially. But I've also been so amazed by how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been. So hats off to all these kids around the world who are getting through it."

Paltrow herself relived some of her rebellious moments of her youth, revealing how she once almost got away with throwing a party when her parents were out.

"I got real into the alcohol. I loved that whole phase of teenager-hood," she said. "I remember I once had a party, my parents went out of town, and I got so drunk at this party and I'm like, 'I'm gonna get caught' and I woke up and I cleaned the house top to bottom and I got busted because one of my friends had gone into my dad's shower and drank a bunch of beers and left them in the shower."

Of her other vices, Paltrow added, "I used to sneak out and smoke cigarettes and all that. At least they don't do that now."

But there is one habit she's continued into adulthood. When asked if she flips off people in traffic, Paltrow smiled and replied, "All the time."