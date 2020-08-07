Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Bought Her 14-Year-Old Son Moses a Boobs Puzzle ‘Just for Fun’

Gwyneth Paltrow found a creative way to keep her and Chris Martin's 14-year-old son, Moses, entertained amid quarantine. The 47-year-old Goop founder took to her company's website to share her "Summer at Home" tips and products she's been using in recent weeks.

"I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun," Paltrow wrote, sharing a photo of the 450-piece Jiggy Boobs puzzle, which retails for $40.

Last month, Moses made a cameo during his mom's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and while he didn't mention his "boobs puzzle" he did talk to Fallon about his interest in music.

"Right now, I'd say I'm playing guitar the most. It used to be piano for a while. And then I started doing guitar lessons again," Moses said on the late-night program. "It's really fun."

Paltrow also shared in her Goop guide one way that she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, have been spending some quality time together amid quarantine.

"I’ve been going for walks every day or every other day with Brad to get fresh air and a little sunshine," she said, later adding, "There’s been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house."

