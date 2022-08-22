Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Celebrate Son Zuma's Birthday With Baby Pics and Sweet Tributes

Three cheers for the birthday boy! Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, both posted tributes for their son, Zuma's, 14th birthday on Monday.

"happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx," Stefani captioned a slideshow of photos on Instagram, including a throwback photo of baby Zuma and a shot of an old copy of Us Weekly that published the first pic of "Gwen’s new baby" in 2008. Stefani also added a selfie with her son and a photo of an opulent cake topped with miniature baseballs and chocolate baseball mitts.

Rossdale joined in on the baseball references for his tribute as well. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA - my sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun.i love everything about you.a magical boy indeed. layers on layers. so happy you’re mine. you’ve even made me fall in like with baseball," he wrote, adding that "YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. and you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph. you’re amazing. we are gonna celebrate hard.because that’s how we roll.❤️. @zuma_rossdale21 @zumarossdale007." Rossdale wrote the touching caption beneath a close-up photo of Zuma smiling in a tie-dyed shirt.

Stefani and Rossdale share two other sons, Kingston and Apollo. The two parents finalized their divorce in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, and Stefani tied the knot with her second husband, Blake Shelton, in 2021.

Last month, ET spoke with Shelton about prioritizing his blended family over his career as a country music star. "Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life," he said.