Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Decorated One of Their Bathrooms With Tabloid Covers

From a Vegas residency to a coaches' chair on The Voice, Gwen Stefani has plenty going on as she wraps up 2022. And the performer added another accomplishment to her list this year as she launched her own makeup line, GXVE Beauty.

"I've gotten to dabble in so many different things, whether it be songwriting or designing fashion with L.A.M.B. and then Harajuku," Stefani recently told the WSJ. Magazine of her creative ventures. "This is different, because it's starting a business—those were licenses. I'm just not a business person. I grew up barely making it through high school. Everything I've done has been so much luck. With this, I feel almost like I'm smart enough to be able to do this now."

So far, Stefani said, one of the best things about creating her own line is the "community" of fans that she's found online.

"Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it," she says of husband Blake Shelton.

Since tying the knot in July 2021, the couple have split time between Los Angeles and Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. However, Stefani admitted with a laugh, neither home features a framed copy of Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive cover from People magazine.



"You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper," Stefani shared. "You go in there and you're like, 'Oh my God.' It's pretty funny."

While she's taking next season of The Voice off, Gwen's got plenty to keep her busy between her family life and career. But, could she see the possibility of a No Doubt reunion anywhere in her future?



"What are the odds of anything?" she mused. "I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen."