Guy Fieri on Cooking With Country's Biggest Stars at Stagecoach Smokehouse (Exclusive)

Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse returns to California's Stagecoach music festival this year, featuring a sparkling list of country A-listers to join the restaurateur's BBQ party.

The event is well-known among Stagecoach fans: With Fieri as their host, pitmasters from across the country join together for a national tour of the best of American barbecue while country music's biggest stars take to the stage. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton headline this year's show.

"Luke Bryan and Luke Combs came and cooked with me last time," Fieri recently told ET. "Every year we get different artists that are getting ready to perform to come in and we cook."

Fieri makes things interesting by improvising with each new guest: "I cook what they want to cook," he explained, "their grandma's recipe that they could never figure out, whatever it may be."

In front of the Stagecoach audience, Fieri experiments with the requested dish until it's perfect. "You get to see the crowd go nuts," he said.

Luke Bryan returns to stagecoach with nothing but great memories. "I loved playing Stagecoach last time and I can’t wait to be back," he said. The festival celebrates 15 years this year, after returning from its pandemic-induced hiatus last year.

Bryan's excitement echoed throughout other Stagecoach musicians, new and old.

"Everyone comes from all over the country and all over the world. It's no bigger celebration of country music and they make it so safe and so welcoming," Breland said, after his Stagecoach debut last year. "I really enjoyed being able to connect with those people before my set and it made me a lot more comfortable when I went on stage. I can't wait to come back!"

"Country party in the desert...sign me up!" Lainey Wilson said, another returning artist. "I had such a good time at Stagecoach last year, I can’t WAIT to be back to continue the party!"

"I'm so excited to be making my Stagecoach debut after hearing about it for so long and dreaming about getting up on that stage one day!" new performer Gabby Barrett said. "Can’t wait to celebrate 15 incredible years with everyone!"

"Last year I got to come out as a surprise with Thomas Rhett for the crowd and our song together, but this year we get to be back bringing new music and playing a full set to Stagecoach and we can’t wait," Jon Pardi said. Rhett headlined last year's festival, and Pardi joined him onstage to sing their song, “Beer Can't Fix.”

"Stagecoach has such an energy to it, that crowd is amazing-and being from California, It's such a cool moment to go back and be able to play it this year," Pardi continued.

Madeline Edwards also joins the festival for the first time this year, after touring with Stagecoach headliner Chris Stapleton. "This year has been a year of milestones," she said. "Stagecoach is a dream realized -- I've always wanted to play it and I can't wait to be there for the first time this Spring."

Stagecoach runs April 28-30, 2023 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Festival passes are on sale now at stagecoachfestival.com.