'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath are moving forward with their split. Five months after the Grey's Anatomy actor announced that he and his wife had separated, Goldrath officially filed for divorce.

In court docs obtained by ET, Goldrath cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce after five years of marriage. Goldrath is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the two children she shares with McKidd, Nava, 3, and Aiden, 4, according to the docs.

Per the docs, Goldrath, who plans to remove McKidd from her legal name, is requesting that any child or spousal support, as well as the separation of assets, be determined during mediation.

McKidd first shared news of his and Goldrath's separation in a July Instagram post.

"A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship," McKidd wrote alongside photos of his family. "We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us."

McKidd continued by praising Goldrath as "an incredible mother" and "one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people" he's ever known.

"We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way," he wrote. "It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family."

McKidd concluded, "Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends."

Before McKidd and Goldrath tied the knot, the actor was married to Jane Parker for 17 years. The former couple shares Joseph, 22, and Iona, 20. McKidd and Parker initially separated in 2015, jointly announced their split in 2016, and finalized their divorce in 2017.