'Grey's Anatomy': Sarah Drew Says She's Spoken With Jesse Williams About a Japril Spinoff (Exclusive)

Sarah Drew still has hope that a Grey's Anatomy spinoff featuring April and Jackson could come to fruition.

The actress spoke to ET on Wednesday night at the Variety Power of Women event, where she acknowledged that fans of the medical drama often ask about a possible series alongside her pal and former co-star, Jesse Williams.

"So many people ask me about a 'Japril' spinoff, and Jesse and I have both been very verbal about how much we would love to see something like that happen," Drew told ET's Deidre Behar.

"We love working together. We love that relationship and any opportunity to get to see them onscreen together more, I think a lot of people would be happy about that," she acknowledged. "We'd be happy with that, so we'll see."

Drew initially returned to Grey's after several years away to help wrap up Williams' storyline before he departed near the end of season 17. She later returned for the franchise's 400th episode with Williams, and their kiss in the elevator confirmed that the exes were back on.

While there doesn't appear to be any plans -- at the moment -- for Drew to drop by season 19, she left the door open for a pop-in down the line.

"Not that I know of," she said, "but when I came back for the 400th it was like three weeks before we stated shooting. So you never know! That door is always open."

The Amber Brown star also spoke to ET about Ellen Pompeo's diminished presence in the upcoming season, where she's set to appear in the first eight episodes and continue as an executive producer. During her time away from Grey's, Pompeo will headline a new Hulu series about orphans.

"I mean, she has been killing it for so many years, building that show up from the ground up," Drew said. "Of course she wants to go off and do other incredible things."

"I know that when I’m behind the camera and part of the creative process and producing and writing and directing, I am activated on all cylinders, on every level," she noted. "And acting, you know, I get to dive into some piece of it, but getting to do all of the stuff it’s so exciting, it's such an exhilarating ride. So yeah, I wish her the best. I think it’s gonna be awesome."