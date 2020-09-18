'Grey's Anatomy' Reveals First Season 17 Footage in New Teaser: Love Triangle Reignited

Here's your very first look at season 17 of Grey's Anatomy.

Hours after setting a November premiere date, ABC dropped a 15-second teaser on Thursday featuring brand new footage from the upcoming season, ET confirms.

While the majority of the promo included scenes from last season, it's the emotionally-charged confrontation between Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) in the closing seconds that will be sure to whet fans' appetites.

"I love you!" a tearful Teddy professes to a stone-faced Owen in the aftermath of him learning of Teddy's affair with Koracick (Greg Germann) over the phone. Watch the season 17 promo below.

Grey's only recently resumed production after taking an extended break after being forced to shut down filming in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ellen Pompeo shared the first photo from set on Sept. 8 with newly promoted series regular Richard Flood as filming kicked off in Los Angeles. The 50-year-old actress dedicated the upcoming season to healthcare workers.

"First time back in my scrubs...," the 50-year-old actress captioned the on-set pic. "Since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing... This season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud."

Last month, Giacomo Gianniotti revealed to ET that season 17 -- which is incorporating COVID-19 into the show -- will pick up with a time jump following the events of last season's finale. The action begins with Grey Sloan and its doctors about "a month and a half" into the pandemic.

Back in April, James Pickens Jr. said the shortened 16th season "leaves open all these great possibilities for season 17."

"We have Dr. Cormac Hayes who asked Meredith Grey to go out, and she declined. We have the whole Teddy-Owen-Koracick triangle that's so crazy. That's, I think, a fun storyline. We have Maggie and what she's going through right now [with Winston]. There's Jackson and where he is in his life, going back and forth to Station 19. And then the DeLuca storyline," Pickens Jr. told ET following the finale. "It leaves a lot open for the writers can delve into and they've been great in letting us interject storyline thoughts that we think would help as well. Definitely a lot of great stuff coming down the pike when we do go back."

ABC

Grey's Anatomy kicks off season 17 with a two-hour premiere Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, after the season 4 premiere of Station 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.