'Grey's Anatomy': Kim Raver Says Sarah Drew's Return Is a 'Bright Light' in Season 17 (Exclusive)

Grey's Anatomy is welcoming back Sarah Drew for an episode in season 17, but the cast is keeping any details about her anticipated return to Grey Sloan under lock and key.

"Nothing!" Grey's star Kim Raver told ET's Katie Krause on Monday when asked what she could divulge about Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons before leaving at the end of season 14. "Otherwise, you really have a bullseye on you! This year is, with all of the hardship that we all had to go through -- and some more than others -- I feel like [showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] has really brought so many shining, bright lights for us to look forward to. Sarah Drew is a shining light and so talented and gifted and an amazing person and their relationship is so good."

"For Krista to be able to figure out how to bring these people back, I think is a really hopeful and exciting and fun and uplifting way to shine the light into where we've all come from in this last year," she added.

With Drew back in the Grey's universe, at least temporarily, there is bound to be unfinished business to address between April and Jesse Williams' Dr. Jackson Avery, who share a young daughter. In Drew's final episode, April married Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening), though her Grey's return may now offer a glimmer of hope for fans wishing for a reconciliation or closure between April and Jackson.

"Because Sarah Drew is coming back, their chemistry and their relationship is just incredible," Raver acknowledged. "No show is to be missed from now until [the] season finale because there are so many surprises and wonderful things, and I think everyone is really needing and wanting that kind of entertainment right now."

While Raver wouldn't offer any hints as to who else may be appearing on the beach with Meredith or elsewhere, like Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl or Chyler Leigh, the 24 alum didn't shoot them down.

"I just will say, I really feel like this season is a beautiful season and we've been so lucky and are so lucky to have the writers but the way the writers have figured out to have these amazing cast members return and the storylines... I'll say it again, stay tuned," Raver teased.

Since her 2018 exit, Drew has addressed the possibility of whether she'd ever return to Grey's, saying she'd "never say no."

"That's a hard question to answer because nobody has asked me to come back, so I can't answer that," the Cruel Summer star told ET back in November. "All I will say is that I love my family over there, so I would never say no to the possibility, but it has not presented itself."

A few weeks before sharing video of their long-awaited on-set reunion, Williams hinted at the possibility, sharing he would "love any opportunity for us to continue that story" because they "have an ability to communicate and be vulnerable with each other and push each other."

"They are incredible together," Williams told ET in February. "I am a fan [of Drew's] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I’ve worked with. We developed those storylines together with our incredible writers, so it’ll always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in contact. She is the sweetest."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more, watch below.

