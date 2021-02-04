'Grey's Anatomy' Fans React to Meredith's Reunion With Lexie and Mark on the Beach!

The heartstring-tugging reunion parade continues on Grey's Anatomy. On Thursday's new episode, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was reunited with her late sister, Lexie (Chyler Leigh), in her mystical beach limbo universe.

The pair share a heartfelt conversation about life and nature, and whether or not Meredith has any actual desire to leave her dream world -- all questions that could have big implications for the future of the series.

Not long after, the pair are surprised by the sudden appearance of Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) -- Lexie's love who died early on in season 9. Through their shared dialogue, it's strongly implied Meredith's beach is a sort of afterlife waiting room.

Leigh's reappearance in the Grey's universe comes nine seasons after her character was tragically killed as a result of the plane crash in the dramatic season 8 finale -- the same crash that left Mark on life support and resulted in his death.

Meredith has been in her idyllic "safe place" for some time while on a ventilator battling COVID-19, and has already been reunited with several past Grey's stars.

Earlier this season, fans were shocked when she reconnected with Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) -- who died in a fatal car accident in season 11 -- and bid farewell to Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) before he died on the operating table in the show's recent midseason premiere.

Needless to say, the emotional reunion struck a chord with fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Camilla Luddington hinted in December that there was a moment "more shocking" than Dempsey's return as McDreamy. Could she have been hinting at Leigh's return?

"I just read a script, literally in the past two weeks, that completely floored me," Luddington told ET's Katie Krause. "I had no idea and it's wild."

"This season is, honestly the season just turns everything on their head," she continued. "In fact, I didn't even believe it. I was like, 'That's not real.' I was texting people! It's a crazy season. To me, it was more shocking [than McDreamy's return]. But to somebody else, it might not be. But to me, I just really did not see it coming."

