'Gremlins' Prequel Series: Meet Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong and Izaac Wang's Characters (Exclusive)

It's time to meet the Wing family in HBO Max's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

The upcoming animated series follows the close-knit Wing clan in the Gremlins prequel as it unlocks the mystery of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (who becomes future shop owner Mr. Wing in the classic 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai named Gizmo. Only ET exclusively premieres the first look at the main characters in the core family who will join James Hong's Grandpa.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is set in 1920s Shanghai, where the Wing family first discovers the mysterious creature. Sam Wing (Izaac Wang), the youngest in the family, accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter -- and sometimes battle -- colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Ming-Na Wen voices Fong Wing, Sam's mother and a doctor of Chinese medicine. She's resourceful, slyly funny and fiercely protective of her family, even her frequently troublesome father. Fong will do anything do aid and protect her son.

BD Wong lends his voice as Hon Wing, Sam's father and the family's calm rock. He's never believed his father-in-law's tales of magic and adventure, but when he and Fong become separated from Sam, he realizes the world is stranger than he thought and that he'll need to become braver to reunite his family.

Wang voices Sam, a naive 10-year-old boy who will one day become Mr. Wing, the mysterious shopkeep and Gizmo's guardian in the Gremlins films. Young Sam lives with his family in the tiny apartment behind their struggling medicine shop. Sheltered and cautious, Sam is thrown into the adventure of a lifetime when he promises his grandpa he'll get Gizmo home.

Hong voices Grandpa, a free spirit and self-proclaimed expert in Chinese myth and magic. Grandpa is the elder of the Wing family and claims to have traveled the world on grand adventures, but nobody really believed him... until now. He alone knows the true power (and secrets) of the Mogwai and the importance of protecting them.

HBO Max

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai debuts later this year on HBO Max, and will be available as part of ACME Night on Cartoon Network.

