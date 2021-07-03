GRAMMYs 2021: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B and More to Perform

This year's GRAMMY Awards are bringing in some impressive star power. Some of the biggest names in music are set to perform during the gala awards ceremony.

On Sunday, the Recording Academy announced the full line-up of musical performers who will be joining the in-person/virtual hybrid show and will "come together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us," as they explained in their release.

Among the biggest superstars set to perform are Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion.

Rounding out the impressive line-up are a slew of other megastars from a wide array of musical genres including Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Haim, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Black Pumas and Roddy Ricch.

The Recording Academy also revealed that music's biggest night will be paying special tribute to some of the nation's most beloved independent music venues which have been deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bartenders, box office managers and other employees from the Troubadour and Hotel Café, in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater, in New York City, and The Station Inn, in Nashville, will help present a number of awards throughout the night.

As for the nominees at this year's big show, Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist this year (including several times with Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage") with Lipa, Ricch and Swift following close behind at six apiece.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards -- hosted by Trevor Noah -- will take place live on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Check here for more info on how to watch.