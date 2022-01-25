Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Charlotte Rides Horseback on the Chanel Runway

Grace Kelly's granddaughter knows how to make a statement. Charlotte Casiraghi wowed attendees at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show on Tuesday when she came down the runway on her horse.

Casiraghi, an accomplished equestrian who became a Chanel ambassador in 2020, stunned in a black tweed sequin jacket as she opened the show at Grand Palais Ephemere as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Casiraghi, 35, paired the jacket with black pants, riding boots, and a helmet as she and her horse made their way down the runway with ease.

Margot Robbie, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour were among the celebs on hand for the event.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Casiraghi spoke about her love of horses in a 2013 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"They've had an important role in my life since childhood," she said. "They gave me the energy to move forward, the ability to fight, giving me a rare confidence and invaluable strength. They taught me great humility too."

Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi, is 11th in the line of succession to Monaco's throne. Her uncle and Kelly's son, Prince Albert II, is the current monarch.