Gov. Andrew Cuomo Shares How Dinners With His Daughters Helped Him Cope With COVID-19 Crisis

Like many people around the world, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is grateful for his family during these unprecedented times. The 62-year-old politician and father of three is currently quarantined with his daughters, 25-year-old twins Mariah and Cara, and 22-year-old Michaela, at the governor's mansion in Albany, New York.

“If there’s a silver lining to any of this, that’s one," he tells People of having time with his family.

Cuomo faced plenty of challenges over the last three months while serving as governor in a state that was previously one of the epicenters for the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re wondering, when will it stop? People keep dying,” he says. “You can’t stop thinking about it.”

Though 25,000 people died this past spring in New York, Cuomo insists, “There were no preventable deaths. Everyone who passed away, we did everything we could.”

One way Cuomo was able to stay sane throughout the stressful time was thanks to nightly dinners with his daughters, which he has as often as possible.

"They just activate a different piece of my mind," he says. "When you're doing the same thing 20 hours a day, the diversion is helpful."

"We were all doing everything we could do to make it better,” he adds. “You try to find peace in whatever situation you're in, and that was the best we could do to find peace.”

Cuomo's daughter, Cara, says that living with him throughout this crisis has given her a newfound appreciation for her father's work and devotion to his family.

"Being able to see and more deeply understand what that work ethic he and his team share has made me so much more appreciative of, and grateful for, all the times growing up when Dad has stepped away from that work to support me — whether coming to every one of my soccer games in middle school, or taking me to dinner after work when he is in New York City for the day," Cara says.

Back in April, the governor's sister-in-law, Cristina Cuomo, spoke with ET about the obsession lots of women around the country have with her single brother-in-law.

"I've put together a wait list of women who want to go out with him, which is so cute," she quipped.

Here's more of ET's exclusive interview with Chris Cuomo's wife: