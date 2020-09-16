Good American Sale: Take 25% Off Almost Everything

x
Good American unveiled a new sale today: Take 25% off your online purchase with promo code FF25! These savings expire Sept. 21.

From bodysuits to dresses to denim, Good American offers tons of feminine, flattering pieces that you'll love even more when you score them on sale. Just make sure you use the promo code to score the 25% discount.

The latest discounts available from Khloé Kardashian's apparel brand come at the perfect time, as we're about to update our wardrobe for fall. We love that Good American is rooted in positive body ideals and wearing clothes that make you feel strong and confident. Regular, petite, plus and maternity sizes are available across the site.

Below, our favorite picks from the Good American sale.

