'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run

Lisa Banes is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in New York City, her manager told the Associated Press. The actress, best known for her roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail, was hit on Friday evening.

Banes' manager said she was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit her alma mater, the Juilliard School. She is being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for "substantial injuries."

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced, AP reports.

In a statement to the New York Post, Banes' wife Kathryn Kranhold said, "We'll know more in the next few days." Kranhold has reportedly been by Banes' side in the hospital.